Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

