Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$8.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$20.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.2106767 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.51%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

