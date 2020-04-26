Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

