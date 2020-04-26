U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,150. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

