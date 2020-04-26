UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,401,104. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

