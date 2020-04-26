UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 13,610,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,435,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

