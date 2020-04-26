UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

