Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.02568416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00213623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.