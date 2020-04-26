Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. 31,274,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

