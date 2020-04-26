ValuEngine Lowers Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Stein Mart stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Stein Mart has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter.
Stein Mart Company Profile
Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.