ValuEngine Lowers Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Stein Mart stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Stein Mart has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stein Mart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Stein Mart worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.