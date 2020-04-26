Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 590,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

