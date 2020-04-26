Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,475,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.