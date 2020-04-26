Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

VO stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 685,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

