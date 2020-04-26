Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 6,392,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

