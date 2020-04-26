Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 1,374,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

