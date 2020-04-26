Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

