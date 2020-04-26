Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 2,010,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,263. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

