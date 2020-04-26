Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


