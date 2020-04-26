W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $269.61 on Friday. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.