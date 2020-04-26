Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,880 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

