Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,400. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.39.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

