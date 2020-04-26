Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,175,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

