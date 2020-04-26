Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

WIX opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.60. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wix.Com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wix.Com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

