WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

