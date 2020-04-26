Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Cut to “Hold” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a positive rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

WWW opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

