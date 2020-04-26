World Asset Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after buying an additional 107,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after buying an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

