World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 1,870,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,286. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

