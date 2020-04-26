World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

