World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 22,017,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,489,932. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.