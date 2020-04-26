World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,934 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after buying an additional 498,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.