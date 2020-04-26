World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,629 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $190.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

