World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,576 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.34. 753,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

