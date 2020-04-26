World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,918 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

CAH traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,963,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

