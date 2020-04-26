World Asset Management Inc Sells 80,909 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 80,909 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $57.93. 15,156,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,066,956. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

