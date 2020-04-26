World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

