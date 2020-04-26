World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.32.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,286. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

