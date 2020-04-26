XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Critical Comparison

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Seres Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $18.37 million 13.14 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -107.52 Seres Therapeutics $34.51 million 7.48 -$70.28 million ($1.20) -3.03

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -18.01% -11.53% -3.94% Seres Therapeutics -203.68% N/A -53.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XOMA and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.16%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Risk & Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOMA beats Seres Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

