Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

YAMHF opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

