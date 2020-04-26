Zacks: Analysts Set $18.75 Target Price for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luxfer’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,284. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $368.41 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 48.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

