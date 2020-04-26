Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce $63.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $65.45 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $66.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.86 million to $270.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.01 million, with estimates ranging from $263.06 million to $296.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

WIFI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 384,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth $146,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

