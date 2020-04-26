Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce sales of $12.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.97 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $51.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.54 million to $53.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.62 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

GLAD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 267,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,506. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.