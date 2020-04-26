Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MMMB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,120. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mamamancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

