Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIOT. BidaskClub raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th.

VIOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 67,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,001. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

