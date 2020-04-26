Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 443 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

