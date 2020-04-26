Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average is $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

