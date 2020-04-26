Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 727,476 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

GE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 155,548,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

