Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.09. 4,351,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.