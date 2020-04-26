Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $507,724,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 2,410,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,167. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

