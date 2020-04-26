Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. 4,759,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

