Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 156,896 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,896 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 3,062,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,104. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

